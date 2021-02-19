BE Semiconductor's quarterly revenue pips estimates on higher demand

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaker supplier BE Semiconductor BESI.AS reported on Friday fourth-quarter revenue above its forecast, citing higher demand for mobile applications in Asia, where the deployment of the 5G network is in full swing.

The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment posted revenue of 109.7 million euros ($132.68 million) in the final quarter of 2020, up 1.3% from the September-ended quarter.

Last October, the Dutch company said it expects revenue to be flat or down 15% in the reported quarter as pandemic-led restrictions had affected its businesses.

($1 = 0.8268 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 51 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.