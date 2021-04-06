BE Semiconductor's Q1 orders more than double amid surging demand

Adds detail from statement, background

April 6 (Reuters) - Dutch firm BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) BESI.AS on Tuesday reported record orders for the first quarter, as surging demand helped more than doublethe amount booked the previous quarter.

The group, which makes equipment for chipmakers, said in a statement it had booked record orders of 327 million euros ($386.12 million) for the quarter, up 108% from the previous quarter and 176% from the same quarter of 2020.

BESI noted particularly strong demand for high-end smart phone applications linked to 5G products, as well as more demand for automotive applications and logic devices used in artificial intelligence and data centres.

A U.S. auto industry group on Monday warned that a global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months.

The shortage comes as carmakers, which shut plants during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies.

BESI maintained its revenue and operating profit outlook for the first quarter.

($1 = 0.8469 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Kim Coghill)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.