BE Semiconductor's first-quarter orders more than double

April 6 (Reuters) - Dutch firm BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) BESI.AS on Tuesday reported record orders for the first quarter, more than double the amount booked in the previous quarter.

The group, which makes equipment for chipmakers, said it had booked record orders of 327 million euros ($386.12 million) for the quarter, up 108% from the previous quarter and 176% from the same quarter of 2020.

The company maintained its revenue and operating profit outlook for the first quarter.

($1 = 0.8469 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

