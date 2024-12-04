BE Semiconductor upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded BE Semiconductor (BESIY) to Buy from Neutral with a EUR 149 price target The firm believes demand for the company’s tool has troughed and will recover.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BESIY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.