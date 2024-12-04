BE Semiconductor upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded BE Semiconductor (BESIY) to Buy from Neutral with a EUR 149 price target The firm believes demand for the company’s tool has troughed and will recover.
