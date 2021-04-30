BE Semiconductor sees revenues rising in Q2

Chipmakers supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) said on Friday it expects a surge in its second-quarter revenues, helped by continuing growth in orders for its systems.

The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment expects second-quarter revenue to rise between 30% and 40% from the previous quarter.

BESI's first-quarter revenue came in at 143.2 million euros ($173.50 million), up 30.5% from the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8254 euros)

