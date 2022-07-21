BE Semiconductor sees lower revenue in Q3

July 21 (Reuters) - Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) BESI.AS on Thursday forecast a drop in third-quarter revenue, citing current market conditions and seasonal trends.

The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment expects its revenue to fall by around 20-30% in the three months to September 30, from the 214 million euros ($218.75 million) it posted for the second quarter.

The group targets third-quarter gross margin in a 60-62% range against 61% in the April-June period.

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

