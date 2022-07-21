BE Semiconductor sees lower Q3 revenue in soft market

By Dina Kartit and Dagmarah Mackos

July 21 (Reuters) - Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) BESI.AS on Thursday forecast a drop in third-quarter revenue, citing current market softness and seasonal trends.

The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment expects its revenue to decline by around 20-30% in the three months to September 30, from the 214 million euros ($218.75 million) it posted for the second quarter.

"Whether current market softness is a temporary pause or more prolonged in duration is difficult to tell at present given the many conflicting economic, geopolitical and industry cross currents," Chief Executive Officer Richard Blickman said.

BESI's orders fell 23.5% from a year earlier to 153.1 million euros in the quarter due to weak industry conditions as slower economic growth made customers more cautious, the company said.

Lower bookings by Chinese subcontractors and decreased orders for high performance computing applications, particularly contributed to this drop, it added.

BESI, which supplies chipmakers like STMicroelectronics STM.PA, Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE and Amkor AMKR.O, said it had temporarily reduced production headcount by nearly 16% to adapt to order trends in the latter half of the quarter.

The group targets third-quarter gross margin in a 60-62% range against 61% in the April-June period, which reached the top end of its previous forecast helped by favourable product mix, stronger dollar, and lower operating expenses.

Dutch peer ASML Holding ASML.AS on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter profit on record new bookings but unexpectedly cut 2022 outlook on increasing number of fast shipments delays due to lingering supply-chain constraints.

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit and Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((dina.kartit@thomsonreuters.com ; dagmarah.mackos@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.