BE Semiconductor sees higher Q1 sales as chipmakers ramp up investments

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) BESI.AS on Friday forecast a rise in first-quarter revenues, as the Dutch firm expects to benefit from leading chipmakers' plans to boost investments.

Semiconductor groups are rushing to ramp up their production capacity to meet the global demand for chips used in products ranging from cars to computers and smartphones.

BESI, which designs and manufactures semiconductor equipment, sees revenue growth of around 15% in the January-March period compared with the final quarter of 2021.

The firm, whose customers include chipmakers like Infineon IFXGn.DE, STMicroelectronics STM.PA and Micron Technology MU.O, posted revenue of 171.7 million euros ($195.15 million)in the fourth quarter, down 17.6% from the quarter ended September but in line with its guidance.

The group also reported orders of 202.6 million euros in the last three months of the year, beating its own estimate of around 180-190 million euros.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Blickman said in a statement the company achieved strong full-year results despite global supply chain disruptions, ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions and flooding at one of its production facilities, which affected the fourth-quarter results.

The Amsterdam-listed company said it plans to increase its dividend by more than 95% to 3.33 euros per share.

