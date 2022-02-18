BE Semiconductor sees higher Q1 revenues on strong order intake

Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) on Friday forecast a rise in first-quarter revenues, citing a strong order intake and leading semiconductor firms' higher investment plans.

The Dutch company, which designs and manufactures semiconductor equipment, sees revenue growth of around 15% in the January-March period from 171.7 million euros ($195.17 million) in the previous quarter.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

