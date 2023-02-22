BE Semiconductor sees another quarter of falling revenue

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) BESI.AS said on Wednesday it expects its revenue in the first quarter of 2023 to fall again amid a decline in the market that is hit by inflation and geopolitical tensions.

BESI expects a fall in its quarterly revenue in the range of 0-10%.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

