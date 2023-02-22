BE Semiconductor sees another quarter of falling revenue

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 22, 2023 — 01:13 am EST

Written by Boleslaw Lasocki for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) BESI.AS said on Wednesday it expects its revenue in the first quarter of 2023 to fall again amid a decline in the market that is hit by inflation and geopolitical tensions.

BESI expects a fall in its quarterly revenue in the range of 0-10%.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.