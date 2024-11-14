BE Semiconductor says no response to market rumors, committed to plan

BE Semiconductor (BESIY) Industries noted today recent media articles referring to a potential strategic combination involving the company. “Besi does not respond to market rumors. The company is fully committed to the execution of its strategic plan to enhance shareholder value as an independent company,” Besi stated.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BESIY:
- BE Semiconductor price target lowered to EUR 115 from EUR 130 at Citi
- BE Semiconductor price target lowered to EUR 110 from EUR 115 at Deutsche Bank
- BESIY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- BE Semiconductor price target lowered to EUR 115 from EUR 130 at Deutsche Bank
- BE Semiconductor price target lowered to EUR 130 from EUR 137 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.