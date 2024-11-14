BE Semiconductor says no response to market rumors, committed to plan

BE Semiconductor (BESIY) Industries noted today recent media articles referring to a potential strategic combination involving the company. “Besi does not respond to market rumors. The company is fully committed to the execution of its strategic plan to enhance shareholder value as an independent company,” Besi stated.

