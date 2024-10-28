BE Semiconductor price target lowered to EUR 115 from EUR 130 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on BE Semiconductor (BESIY) to EUR 115 from EUR 130 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BESIY:
- BE Semiconductor price target lowered to EUR 110 from EUR 115 at Deutsche Bank
- BESIY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- BE Semiconductor price target lowered to EUR 115 from EUR 130 at Deutsche Bank
- BE Semiconductor price target lowered to EUR 130 from EUR 137 at Citi
- BE Semiconductor initiated with a Reduce at HSBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.