BE Semiconductor price target lowered to EUR 110 from EUR 115 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on BE Semiconductor (BESIY) to EUR 110 from EUR 115 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
