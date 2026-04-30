BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (XTRA:BSI) Price Target Increased by 27.78% to 239.07

The average one-year price target for BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (XTRA:BSI) has been revised to 239,07 € / share. This is an increase of 27.78% from the prior estimate of 187,09 € dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107,51 € to a high of 361,93 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.18% from the latest reported closing price of 239,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.. This is an decrease of 278 owner(s) or 99.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSI is 0.02%, an increase of 92.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.99% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stanley-Laman Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSI by 40.32% over the last quarter.

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