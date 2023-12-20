BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (BESIY) Price Target Increased by 11.01% to 138.49

The average one-year price target for BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BESIY) has been revised to 138.49 / share. This is an increase of 11.01% from the prior estimate of 124.75 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 94.36 to a high of 173.11 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.93% from the latest reported closing price of 152.07 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,037K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESIY by 26.97% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 822K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BESIY by 3.74% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 722K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing a decrease of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESIY by 14.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BESIY by 5.88% over the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 437K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESIY by 6.44% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

