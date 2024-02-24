BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (BESIY) Price Target Increased by 10.09% to 158.50

The average one-year price target for BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BESIY) has been revised to 158.50 / share. This is an increase of 10.09% from the prior estimate of 143.97 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 119.65 to a high of 225.74 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.80% from the latest reported closing price of 166.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 43.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BESIY is 0.36%, a decrease of 21.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.33% to 15,423K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,029K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BESIY by 4.64% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 722K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BESIY by 5.88% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 590K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing a decrease of 39.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BESIY by 29.72% over the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 465K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESIY by 44.94% over the last quarter.

