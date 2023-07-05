BE Semiconductor Industries (AMS:BESI) Price Target Increased by 7.11% to 100.15

The average one-year price target for BE Semiconductor Industries (AMS:BESI) has been revised to 100.15 / share. This is an increase of 7.11% from the prior estimate of 93.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.68 to a high of 134.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.82% from the latest reported closing price of 98.36 / share.

BE Semiconductor Industries Maintains 2.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.90%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in BE Semiconductor Industries. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BESI is 0.39%, an increase of 18.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.65% to 13,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,606K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,038K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 39.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,029K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 25.61% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 823K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 62.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 599K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 33.95% over the last quarter.

