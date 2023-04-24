BE Semiconductor Industries (AMS:BESI) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 85.90

The average one-year price target for BE Semiconductor Industries (AMS:BESI) has been revised to 85.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 81.67 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.68 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.38% from the latest reported closing price of 77.12 / share.

BE Semiconductor Industries Maintains 3.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.70%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in BE Semiconductor Industries. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BESI is 0.33%, an increase of 25.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.51% to 11,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,606K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing an increase of 53.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 189.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,032K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 17.08% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 921K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 28.27% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 644K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 594K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 21.36% over the last quarter.

