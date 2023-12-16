BE Semiconductor Industries (AMS:BESI) Price Target Increased by 10.58% to 126.00

The average one-year price target for BE Semiconductor Industries (AMS:BESI) has been revised to 126.00 / share. This is an increase of 10.58% from the prior estimate of 113.94 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.54% from the latest reported closing price of 140.85 / share.

BE Semiconductor Industries Maintains 2.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in BE Semiconductor Industries. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 48.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BESI is 0.40%, a decrease of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.06% to 14,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,037K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 26.97% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 822K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 3.74% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 722K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing a decrease of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 14.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 608K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 5.88% over the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 437K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BESI by 6.44% over the last quarter.

