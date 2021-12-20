BE Semiconductor cuts Q4 revenue guidance due to flooding in Malaysia

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) BESI.AS said on Monday it lowered its fourth-quarter revenue outlook due to flooding affecting its main production facility in Malaysia.

The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment now predicts its fourth-quarter revenue to decline by around 15-20% versus the third quarter as compared to prior guidance of a decrease of 5-15%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

