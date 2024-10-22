BE Semiconductor Announces Share Repurchase Transactions

BE Semiconductor (GB:0XVE) has released an update.

BE Semiconductor Industries has announced recent transactions under its €100 million share repurchase program, repurchasing shares between October 15 and October 22, 2024, at an average price ranging from €100.84 to €109.28. This initiative highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value as part of its ongoing financial strategies.

