BE Semiconductor Advances Share Buyback Strategy

November 11, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

BE Semiconductor (GB:0XVE) has released an update.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. continues its €100 million share repurchase program, buying back shares at varying prices throughout early November 2024. This program aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Besi remains a key player in the semiconductor equipment market, catering to diverse global industries.

