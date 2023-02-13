Be 'really, really careful' on inflation - Bank of England's Haskel

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setter Jonathan Haskel said the BoE should be "really, really careful" about the risk of high inflation becoming embedded and he would watch data closely in the coming months given the high levels of uncertainty.

"What I would prefer to do is make policy with much more attention on the data flow over the next few months," Haskel said in an interview published by website The Overshoot on Monday.

Haskel, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, said last week he remained ready to "act forcefully" against persistent inflation, a phrase dropped by the majority of his colleagues earlier this month.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

