I believe that we are amid one of the greatest buying opportunities of our lifetimes.



It’s no secret that the financial world has been turned upside down by the novel coronavirus, which slowed down economies across the globe. Investment decisions have been driven by panic over the past month, catalyzing the most rapid decline of this magnitude in history.



Fortunately, one thing we know for sure is that the stock market will recover. In fact, within a year after a bear market begins, stocks historically rally an average of 44.74%.



It is time to upgrade your portfolio to discounted blue-chip names that are going to drive the next wave of technological advancement.



One of the most successful investors in history, Warren Buffett, famously advised investors to “be greedy when others are fearful.”



I have been following this wisdom and buying my favorite blue-chips in small quantities and averaging down when the market breaks. It is useful to have price levels and amounts in which you are comfortable. In order to make the most of this opportunity, investors should adhere to a predetermined strategy to help keep emotions out of their decision-making process.



How Technology Has Alleviated Some Of Coronavirus’s Symptoms



The novel coronavirus has shown us a lot about our economic infrastructure and about the direction our world is heading. Tech is becoming the centerpiece to life, and this horrific pandemic has illuminated that.



The ability for many Americans to function and work effectively without leaving their homes can be attributed to the tech sector. Laptops, cloud-computing, online shopping, video conferences, and remote team collaboration are products of this 4th industrial revolution, allow the average individual to be increasingly mobile and flexible.



If these technologies were not in place, the effects of the “self-quarantine” we are experiencing would have had a much more detrimental impact on the economy. Tech will continue to drive growth as its global necessity increases. I believe that the novel coronavirus has elucidated its necessity.



Time To Buy Tech?



Tech companies have been evolving over the past ten years towards more reliable streams of income. Subscription-based revenue underlined by cloud-computing and artificial intelligence (AI) is now driving the tech sector.



The reliable revenue driven by subscription services is sheltering tech companies from the worst of the supply and demand shocks that is hitting inventory-based firms so hard. The coronavirus has discounted a sizable portion of these tech stocks unjustly.



Now is the time to buy up these undervalued tech names. Now is the time to be greedy!



And the tech sector is giving investors another reason to be excited. The 5G rollout that is underway is going to kickstart the next wave of technological advancements. 5G is going to connect everything around us, pushing technology to the next level of innovation.



Good Investing,

Daniel Laboe

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.