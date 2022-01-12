Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

This morning's CPI report unveiled a 7% increase in December's consumer prices from the year prior, a near 40-year high for this inflation gauge, but don't let these fear-mongering headlines scare you out of the market.

The 7% annualized CPI surge was in line with market expectations, which is why the stock market remained buoyant.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains confident that COVID's resulting pricing pressures would naturally abate as the global economy reemerges. Jerome's dovish words of relief on Capitol Hill earlier this week provided vital support for the recently discounted high-growth stock.

Powell has stated that the Fed is operating in a new digitalized economic environment, entirely different than the one we left behind in 2019. The Fed Chair acknowledges the necessity of pulling back monetary stimulus but wants to ease into higher rates slowly.

The Central Bank lowered its long-term target Fed Funds range by 50 basis points since the pandemic began, implying a systemic economic shift that could support lower rates.

Cathie Wood's benchmark Ark Innovation ETF ARKK bounced decisively off an $80 support level following Jerome's dovish message. Powell may have put a bottom in for the best-positioned high-growth stocks.

It's time to get greedy as others remain fearful.

After a brief yield-fueled market pullback to start the year, 2022's looks ripe with fresh investment opportunities.

My top 2022 picks include ACM Research ACMR, CrowdStrike CRWD, SMART Global Holdings SGH, Uber UBER, and Upstart UPST.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.