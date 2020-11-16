BE Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In India Containing Dynavax's CpG 1018 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biological E. Limited has initiated a phase I/II clinical trial of its COVID-19 subunit vaccine candidate in India following approval from the Drugs Controller General of India. The vaccine candidate includes an antigen in-licensed from BCM Ventures, Baylor College of Medicine's integrated commercialization team, along with Dynavax's (DVAX) advanced adjuvant CpG 1018.

The trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate in about 360 healthy subjects in the age range of 18 to 65 years. The vaccination schedule consists of two doses for each study participant. The results are anticipated to be available by February 2021.

Biological E. Limited, a Hyderabad-based Pharmaceuticals & Biologics Company, develops, manufactures and supplies vaccines and therapeutics.

