BDXB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E (Symbol: BDXB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.02, changing hands as high as $52.16 per share. Becton Dickinson and Company Depositary Shares E shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDXB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDXB's low point in its 52 week range is $47.775 per share, with $56.6399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.14.

