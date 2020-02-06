BDXA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDXA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.65, changing hands as low as $57.79 per share. Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently trading off about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDXA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDXA's low point in its 52 week range is $55.25 per share, with $68.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.24.

