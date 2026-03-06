BDX Secures CE Mark for Revello Stent to Treat Iliac Artery Disease

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced that it has received CE Mark approval in the European Union for its Revello Vascular Covered Stent.

With this approval, BD is expanding its peripheral vascular portfolio and strengthening its presence in the growing peripheral artery disease (PAD) treatment market.

Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News

Shares of BDX have traded flat since the announcement yesterday. Over the past six months, shares of the company have plunged 11.3% against the industry’s 17.2% growth and the S&P 500’s 6.3% rise.

In the long run, the CE Mark approval could strengthen BD’s position in the growing peripheral vascular intervention market. As PAD becomes more common among Europe’s aging population, the Revello stent can help BD capture incremental procedure volumes and expand its share in iliac artery treatments. A broader portfolio of minimally invasive vascular solutions also allows BD to deepen relationships with physicians and hospitals, potentially supporting steady device sales, recurring procedure-driven revenue and sustained growth in its interventional segment over time.

BDX currently has a market capitalization of $48.8 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Revello Vascular Covered Stent

The Revello Vascular Covered Stent is designed as a next-generation endovascular device for treating atherosclerotic lesions in the common and external iliac arteries. The device combines a self-expanding nitinol stent with an ultrathin expanded polytetrafluoroethylene covering, allowing it to maintain vessel openness while adapting to natural vessel anatomy. Its compliant stent ends are intended to minimize trauma to healthy vessel segments, while tantalum radiopaque markers improve visibility under fluoroscopy, enabling physicians to position the stent accurately even in complex anatomical settings.

The device is delivered through a tri-axial delivery system that is engineered to support controlled deployment and precise placement during procedures. The system features an atraumatic tip for smoother insertion, a stability sheath for improved delivery control and a thumbwheel mechanism that allows physicians to make fine adjustments during deployment. The stent is also available in a wide range of diameters and catheter lengths, providing greater procedural flexibility.

Following the CE Mark clearance, BD introduced the Revello Stent at the LINC 2026 congress in Germany, while the device is currently being evaluated in the AGILITY clinical trial to assess its performance in patients with peripheral artery disease.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the global peripheral arterial disease treatment market size was estimated at $3.17 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around $6.11 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2025 to 2034.

Growth of the market is attributed to the rising disease prevalence, increased adoption of minimally invasive technologies and ongoing innovation by leading medical device companies.

Other News

BD recently announced that the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its Surgiphor 1000mL antimicrobial irrigation system. The product is the first antimicrobial irrigation solution available in a 1000mL format designed for powered lavage, providing a standardized and OR-ready option to support surgical safety and procedural performance.

BD also recently introduced the BD Vacutainer Urine Complete Cup Kit, a three-tube urine collection system aimed at expanding diagnostic testing from a single specimen. The launch highlights the company’s efforts to improve preanalytical workflows and laboratory efficiency.

In January, BD announced the commercial launch of BD Research Cloud 7.0, advancing its AI strategy in flow cytometry and life sciences research. The release features BD Horizon Panel Maker, an AI-driven tool that automates panel design, an essential step in immunology and oncology experiments to improve data quality and reliability.

BDX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BDX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

