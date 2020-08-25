BDX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $254.22, changing hands as low as $254.17 per share. Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDX's low point in its 52 week range is $197.75 per share, with $286.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $256.26. The BDX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.