BDTX Shares Gain 11% in a Week: Here's What You Should Know

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics BDTX rose nearly 11% in a week, primarily driven by its first-quarter 2026 earnings release on May 7. Investors reacted positively to the company’s improving cost structure, strong cash runway and continued clinical progress for its lead asset, silevertinib. Optimism surrounding upcoming data presentations and the advancement of the glioblastoma (GBM) study also supported investor sentiment.

BDTX’s Q1 Results in Detail

Black Diamond did not generate any revenues in the first quarter of 2026, consistent with the prior-year period. The company incurred a net loss of 16 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. In the year-ago quarter, BDTX had reported earnings of 98 cents per share.

Research and development (R&D) expenses declined 33.3% year over year to $7 million, primarily due to outlicensing of BDTX-4933,a clinical-stage product candidate to increase focus on the development of silevertinib. General and administrative expenses decreased 14.3% to $4.3 million, driven by continued operational efficiencies. Consequently, total operating expenses decreased to $11.3 million from $15.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Black Diamond ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $118.3 million compared with $128.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Management believes the current cash balance is sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2028.

Year to date, shares of BDTX have risen 23% against the industry’s 1.8% decline.



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Recent Pipeline Updates

Black Diamond continues to streamline its operations and prioritize silevertinib, including out-licensing non-core programs. The company’s lead asset, silevertinib (formerly BDTX-1535), is a brain-penetrant, fourth-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) MasterKey inhibitor currently being evaluated in a phase II study for patients with EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company announced that updated data from this study, including preliminary duration of response and progression-free survival data, will be presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2026.

The company dosed the first patient in a phase II study evaluating silevertinib in combination with temozolomide in newly diagnosed EGFRvIII-positive GBM this month.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

BDTX's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Black Diamond currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Amarin Corporation AMRN, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $7.01 to $6.36. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have also narrowed from $5.50 to $4.64. AMRN shares have risen 7.8% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.03 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.46. INDV shares have risen 10.1% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have declined from $2.14 to $1.75. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have decreased from $3.79 to $2.91. LQDA shares have gained 22.7% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasions, with the average surprise being 39.38%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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