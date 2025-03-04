$BDSX stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BDSX stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,752,941 of trading volume.

$BDSX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BDSX:

$BDSX insiders have traded $BDSX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK W SCHULER has made 3 purchases buying 400,253 shares for an estimated $493,424 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE T. JR KENNEDY has made 3 purchases buying 106,200 shares for an estimated $137,629 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN PATIENCE purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $103,710

SCOTT HUTTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 87,400 shares for an estimated $82,538 .

. MATTHEW STROBECK has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,915 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HANY MASSARANY purchased 22,500 shares for an estimated $30,865

ROBIN HARPER COWIE (CFO, Sec'y & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,635 shares for an estimated $24,149 .

. KIERAN O'KANE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,989 shares for an estimated $16,843 .

. GARY ANTHONY PESTANO (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,175 shares for an estimated $16,074 .

. CHRIS VAZQUEZ (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,833 shares for an estimated $3,638.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BDSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $BDSX stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BDSX Government Contracts

We have seen $402,278 of award payments to $BDSX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $BDSX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.