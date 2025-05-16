$BDSX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BDSX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,479,738 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BDSX:
$BDSX Insider Trading Activity
$BDSX insiders have traded $BDSX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACK W SCHULER has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $356,840 and 0 sales.
- SCOTT HUTTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 87,435 shares for an estimated $78,663.
- LAWRENCE T. JR KENNEDY purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $40,561
- ROBIN HARPER COWIE (CFO, Sec'y & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,656 shares for an estimated $23,147.
- KIERAN O'KANE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,004 shares for an estimated $16,368.
- GARY ANTHONY PESTANO (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,193 shares for an estimated $15,636.
- CHRIS VAZQUEZ (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,854 shares for an estimated $3,434.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BDSX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $BDSX stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,338,514 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,637,926
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,038,065 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,178,239
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,952,118 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,220,464
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,907,221 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,192,394
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 971,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,485,931
- AMH EQUITY LTD removed 604,095 shares (-92.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,680
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 549,121 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $343,310
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BDSX Government Contracts
We have seen $402,278 of award payments to $BDSX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- STX LUNG CANCER SCREENING SERVICES: $390,678
- FY 25 SINGLE AWARD IDIQ FOR NODIFY LUNG BLOOD TESTING - VISN23 OY2: $11,600
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$BDSX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDSX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BDSX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BDSX forecast page.
You can track data on $BDSX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.