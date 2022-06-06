BD's (BDX) Latest Product to Transform Research Outcome

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced its plans to unveil a new cell sorting technology — BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter — at the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry CYTO 2022 conference, which is being currently held. The latest cell sorter is expected to help researchers see and sort cells at a rapid pace, thereby creating the potential to transform research and cell-based therapeutic development throughout a range of fields such as virology, oncology and numerous disease states.

The latest announcement is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s foothold in the global Biosciences business, which is a part of its broader Life Sciences arm.

Few Words on the Cell Sorter

The new BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter is equipped with the innovative BD CellView Image Technology. It is currently the only cell sorter that integrates advanced spectral flow cytometry with sort-capable image analysis. This will potentially allow researchers to yield more accurate data and sort cells that could not be identified previously.

Significance of the Announcement

Per an expert familiar with the process, this progress in cell sorting is likely to allow biomedical research scientists to perform high-parameter experiments while rapidly viewing and sorting cells with specific visualizable traits of interest. This is expected to aid in reaching a better research outcome and answering questions that may have been previously unthinkable.

Per management, the combination of the power of high-parameter spectral flow cytometry with the unique picture of a cell and its inner workings is likely to bring a new standard in cell sorting. Management also believes that the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter with BD CellView Image Technology, together with complementary tools like BD’s spectrally optimized BD Horizon RealYellow and RealBlue Reagents, will likely aid the scientific community to achieve breakthrough discoveries in lesser time as well as uncover new applications that can help shape the future of healthcare.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by BCC Research, the global market for flow cytometry was valued at $4.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Factors like technological advancements and growing incidents of chronic and infectious diseases are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest announcement is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s business worldwide.

Notable Developments in Life Sciences Arm

Last month, BD announced the U.S. launch of its new, fully automated, high-throughput infectious disease molecular diagnostics platform, BD COR MX instrument. The instrument, which has received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance, is a new analytic instrument option for the BD COR System.

The same month, BD announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Babson Diagnostics to move blood sample collection into new care settings, including enabling patients to collect blood samples at home for diagnostic testing.

Also in May, BD reported its second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results, wherein it reported robust overall revenues. Its Biosciences business unit continued to reflect strong demand for research solutions, driven by the recovery in lab activity during the reported quarter.

Price Performance

The BD stock has gained 5.3% over the past year against the industry’s 5.5% fall and the S&P 500's 3.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

