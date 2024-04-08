BD's (BDX) Latest Product to Offer Wider Access to Researchers

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced the global commercial release of new cell sorters, the new BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorters. This will likely enable researchers in a broader range of fields (including cell biology, cancer research and immunology) to provide insights that were previously invisible in traditional flow cytometry experiments.

The new BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorters feature BD CellView Image Technology and BD SpectralFX Technology. This, according to the company, is bringing breakthrough innovations in real-time imaging and spectral flow cytometry to the market.

The family of BD FACSDiscover Cell Sorters is now available to order through local sales representatives. The company will feature the family of BD FACSDiscover Cell Sorters at upcoming conferences, beginning with the ongoing American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

The latest announcement is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s foothold in the global Biosciences (BDB) business unit, which is part of its broader Life Sciences arm.

Significance of the Launch

The three- and four-laser additions to the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter family complement the five-laser instrument launched in 2023. This is expected to provide scientists greater access, options and flexibility to incorporate real-time imaging and spectral cell sorting technology in their labs.

Per an expert familiar with the use of the FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorters, the instrument was seamlessly configured with respect to the number of lasers and imaging capabilities for his research in cellular biology. Due to the presence of the same sorting speed and software capabilities as the five-laser unit, experiments were extremely scalable on the easy-to-use instrument.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global flow cytometry market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Factors like the growing prevalence of cancer and the growing adoption of flow cytometry in clinical applications are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s business worldwide.

Notable Developments in Life Sciences Arm

In February, BD announced a strategic partnership with Camtech Health to advance cervical cancer screening by offering the first-ever option for women in Singapore to self-collect a sample privately in their homes.

In January, BD announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Techcyte. The tie-up aims to offer an artificial intelligence-based algorithm that guides cytologists and pathologists to efficiently and effectively identify evidence of cervical cancer and pre-cancer using whole-slide imaging.

BD reported its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein robust performances by the BDB unit were witnessed. The Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (IDS) business unit saw high single-digit growth in Microbiology platforms and strong double-digit growth from Molecular In Vitro Diagnostic assays leveraging the BD COR System and BD Max System install base. During the quarter, the IDS unit received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for the BD MiniDraw Capillary Blood Collection System.

Price Performance

Shares of BD have lost 2.9% in the past year against the industry’s 9.7% rise and the S&P 500's 27.1% growth.



