BDORY or CM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) and Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, both Banco Do Brasil SA and Canadian Imperial Bank are holding a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BDORY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.18, while CM has a forward P/E of 7.53. We also note that BDORY has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24.

Another notable valuation metric for BDORY is its P/B ratio of 0.70. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CM has a P/B of 1.16.

Based on these metrics and many more, BDORY holds a Value grade of A, while CM has a Value grade of D.

Both BDORY and CM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BDORY is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.