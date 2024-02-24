BDO Unibank, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BDOUY) Price Target Increased by 11.92% to 28.70

The average one-year price target for BDO Unibank, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BDOUY) has been revised to 28.70 / share. This is an increase of 11.92% from the prior estimate of 25.64 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.88 to a high of 29.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.80% from the latest reported closing price of 27.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in BDO Unibank, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDOUY is 0.45%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 373,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,492K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,797K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDOUY by 4.43% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,758K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDOUY by 4.31% over the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 26,342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,749K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDOUY by 5.99% over the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 23,561K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,453K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDOUY by 3.63% over the last quarter.

