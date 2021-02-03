BDN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.72, changing hands as low as $10.63 per share. Brandywine Realty Trust shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.48 per share, with $16.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.70.

