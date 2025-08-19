BDL Stock Slips Following Q3 Earnings Despite Revenue, Profit Growth

Shares of Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. BDL have lost 1.1% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 28, 2025. This compares unfavorably to the S&P 500 Index’s modest 0.1% gain over the same time frame. Over the past month, Flanigan's stock has lost 6.5%, while the broader index advanced 2.5%.

BDL’s Earnings and Revenue Performance

For the 13 weeks ended June 28, 2025, Flanigan's generated total revenues of $52.2 million, up 6.2% from $49.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income attributable to the company rose 24.2% to $1.4 million, or $0.75 per share, from $1.1 million, or $0.60 per share.

Restaurant food and bar sales climbed 4.8% to $39.9 million from $38 million, package store sales rose 11.9% to $11.5 million from $10.3 million, franchise-related revenues edged up 3.3% to $442,000 from $428,000, while rental income and other revenues were relatively flat.

On a nine-month basis, revenues grew 9.7% to $156.1 million from $142.3 million, and net income attributable to shareholders advanced 30.4% to $4.1 million, or $2.23 per share, from $3.2 million, or $1.71 per share.

Flanigan's Segment Performance

BDL operates in two primary segments — restaurants and package liquor stores. For the quarter, restaurant operations brought in $31.9 million in food sales and $7.9 million in bar sales, representing year-over-year increases of 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively. Comparable weekly restaurant food and bar sales rose 4.7% and 4.6%, driven by recent menu price increases. Package liquor store sales expanded 11.9% year over year to $11.5 million, with same-store sales up 11.9% as well, reflecting stronger traffic.

BDL’s Other Key Business Metrics

Gross profit margin on restaurant food and bar sales improved to 67.5% from 65.6% a year ago, largely due to menu price increases and lower food costs. By contrast, package store gross margins slipped to 23.8% from 25.2% as management reduced pricing on certain items to remain competitive. Payroll and related costs rose 5.3% to $16.1 million from $15.3 million, reflecting minimum wage increases, while operating expenses climbed 12.1% amid inflationary pressures.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses fell 15.8% year over year to $1.1 million from $1.3 million due to lower consulting fees, marking an improvement in cost efficiency. Net income margin for the quarter improved to 2.7% of revenues from 2.3% in the prior year.

On the balance sheet, cash and equivalents were $18.2 million as of June 28, 2025, compared with $21.4 million as of Sept. 28, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.2 million land acquisition in Cutler Bay, FL, for a planned new restaurant.

Capital expenditures for the 39 weeks ended June 28, 2025 reached $4.9 million, with $3.2 million spent in the fiscal third quarter alone, mostly on restaurant development.

Flanigan's Management Commentary

Management acknowledged that pricing actions taken over the past year helped offset higher food and liquor costs as well as rising labor expenses. Flanigan's expects food and bar sales to continue benefiting from these increases through the remainder of fiscal 2025. At the same time, executives cautioned that inflation remains a significant headwind, impacting utilities, insurance, cleaning and other restaurant-related expenses.

BDL also reiterated its strategy of balancing customer affordability with margin preservation, noting that selective price adjustments were key to sustaining profitability.

Factors Influencing BDL’s Results

The quarter’s revenue growth was driven by higher restaurant and package store traffic, alongside targeted price increases. However, rising payroll costs due to Florida’s higher minimum wage, combined with broad inflation in operating expenses, partly offset these gains. Flanigan’s also benefited from lower interest expense and a lighter tax provision compared to the prior year.

Flanigan's Guidance

BDL did not issue formal earnings guidance for the upcoming quarters. However, management indicated that recent menu price increases should continue to support restaurant food and bar sales through the balance of fiscal 2025. At the same time, Flanigan’s cautioned that inflationary pressures and competitive liquor pricing could weigh on gross margins, particularly in package stores.

BDL’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Flanigan’s acquired a vacant property in Cutler Bay, FL, for $2.2 million, where it plans to construct a 6,400-square-foot restaurant under its limited partnership model. The company also purchased a 0.25% interest in one partnership and a 5% interest in six others, further consolidating ownership of its restaurant operations. In addition, Flanigan’s exercised a renewal option on its Master Services Agreement with its primary vendor, extending the agreement through January 2026, and transitioned its accounting system to Oracle NetSuite at the start of its fiscal fourth quarter.

The board of directors declared a $0.55 per share dividend during the quarter, up from $0.50 per share in the same period last year.

