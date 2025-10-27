BDF-GESTION Trims Its Eli Lilly (LLY) Stake by 4,149 Shares

Key Points

BDF-GESTION sold 4,149 shares of Eli Lilly and Company; Transaction value was $3.1 million

Transaction represents 0.37% of BDF-GESTION's 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 19,949 shares valued at $15.22 million as of September 30, 2025

Position now represents 1.8% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published on Oct. 09, 2025, BDF-GESTION sold 4,149 shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock during the quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.09 million, using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. After the trade, the fund held 19,949 shares, worth $15.22 million at quarter end.

What else to know

BDF-GESTION reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company; the holding now accounts for 1.8% of the fund’s 13F AUM, down from 2.1% in the previous quarter

Top holdings after the filing:

NVDA: $89.5 million (10.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MSFT: $78.5 million (9.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AAPL: $75.5 million (9.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AVGO: $37.8 million (4.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

META: $35.9 million (4.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 8, 2025, shares were priced at $845.72, down 7.44% year-to-date through October 8, 2025 and underperformed the S&P 500 by 23.7 percentage points over the past year

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $53.26 billion Net Income (TTM) $13.80 billion Dividend Yield 0.68% Price (as of market close 10/08/25) $845.72

Company Snapshot

Eli Lilly and Company offers a broad portfolio of pharmaceuticals for diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas; including Mounjaro, Zepbound, Taltz, and Verzenio.

Generates revenue primarily through the discovery, development, manufacturing, and global sale of branded prescription medicines, leveraging a robust pipeline and strategic collaborations.

With a focus on patients requiring innovative therapies for chronic and acute conditions.

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical leader with a diversified product lineup and a strong focus on research-driven innovation. The company's scale and established presence in key therapeutic categories support consistent revenue generation and competitive positioning. Strategic partnerships and a commitment to advancing new treatments underpin its long-term growth strategy.

Foolish take

BDF-Gestion's bet on Eli Lilly wasn't the biggest one it made in the third quarter, but it was significant. Valued at $15.2 million, it was the firm's eighth-largest holding at the end of September.

Lilly's dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, tirzepatide, could become the top-selling drug of all time. First approved as Mounjaro for diabetes in 2022, and again as Zepbound for obesity in 2023, it's already a mega-blockbuster.

In the first half of 2025, combined sales of Zepbound and Mounjaro soared 121% to reach $14.7 billion. It's just one of dozens of treatments that Lilly markets, but it's already responsible for a majority of total revenue. Sales could soar even further. Estimates on Wall Street vary, but some analysts expect combined sales of tirzepatide and similar drugs to reach a whopping $100 billion annually by 2030.

Tirzepatide is an important revenue stream, but it isn’t the only growth driver in Eli Lilly’s product lineup. Sales of Ebglyss, a treatment for eczema, could soar going forward. Long-term trial data recently showed that it helped about 80% of patients achieve clearance on at least 75% of their bodies.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing holdings in certain securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm on behalf of clients.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Quarter: A three-month period used by companies and investors for financial reporting and performance measurement.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, often detailing financial or ownership information.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the stock's price, expressed as a percentage.

Therapeutic areas: Categories of diseases or medical conditions targeted by a company's pharmaceutical products.

Pipeline: The set of drug candidates a pharmaceutical company is developing, from early research to late-stage trials.

Strategic collaborations: Partnerships between companies to jointly develop, market, or distribute products or technologies.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.