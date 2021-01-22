Trinity Capital Inc., an internally managed business development company, announced in a press release that it has commenced an IPO of 7,546,619 shares of its common stock, consisting of 6,900,000 shares by Trinity and 646,619 shares by certain selling stockholders. The estimated price range for the offering is $13.50 to $15.50 per share of common stock. At the midpoint, Trinity would raise $109 million. Trinity is expected to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol TRIN.



Based in Chandler, AZ, the firm has made investments totaling $102 million as of year-end, primarily secured loans and equipment financings. Post-IPO, the company expects to have a market cap of $364 million. The deal is being led by KBW, Wells Fargo Securities, and UBS. It is expected to price on or about January 28, 2021.





Renaissance Capital does not track business development companies (BDCs) in our IPO stats.



Trinity filed a preliminary prospectus on form N-2 with the SEC on Thursday. Find out more on the company's website.



The article BDC Trinity Capital announces upcoming $109 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

