BDC Stocks Have Struggled, but This Investor Just Disclosed a New $46 Million Bet on One

Key Points

California-based Private Management Group initiated a GSBD stake last quarter, buying up 5,003,354 new shares.

The quarter-end value of the GSBD stake was $44.43 million.

The trade equates to a 1.3% change in reported 13F assets under management.

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On May 8, 2026, Private Management Group Inc established a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD), acquiring 5,003,354 shares in an estimated $46.19 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to an SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 8, 2026, Private Management Group initiated a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) by purchasing 5,003,354 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $46.19 million, calculated using the average unadjusted close price over the quarter. As of March 31, the position was valued at $44.43 million, reflecting both the purchase and movements in GSBD's stock price.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, now accounting for 1.3% of reported 13F assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: UNK: BRK-B: $95.05 million (2.7% of AUM) NYSE: SPNT: $73.51 million (2.1% of AUM) NYSE: COLD: $54.77 million (1.6% of AUM) NYSE: VLO: $54.15 million (1.6% of AUM) NYSE: DAR: $53.73 million (1.5% of AUM)

As of Friday, GSBD shares were priced at $9.28, down about 13% over the past year and far underperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 30% in the same period.

The stock's dividend yield was 11% as of Friday.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $132.1 million Net income (TTM) $119.3 million Dividend yield 11% Price (as of market close May 7, 2026) $9.28

Company snapshot

GSBD provides secured and unsecured debt financing solutions, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine debt, with selective equity investments.

It operates as a business development company, generating revenue primarily through interest income from direct lending to U.S. middle-market private companies.

GSBD targets middle-market businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million, focusing on companies seeking flexible capital solutions.

Goldman Sachs BDC is a specialty finance company focused on originating and managing a diversified portfolio of debt investments in U.S. middle-market companies.

What this transaction means for investors

BDCs have faced growing pressure from lower rates, weaker credit conditions, and concerns about portfolio quality, but Private Management Group appears to believe the selloff in Goldman Sachs BDC has gone too far relative to the underlying income stream.



The backdrop is admittedly messy. Fitch recently warned that BDCs face “persistent earnings pressure and asset quality risks” as non-accruals remain elevated and competition squeezes lending spreads. Goldman Sachs BDC’s latest quarter reflected some of those concerns. Net asset value per share fell 3.7% sequentially to $12.17, while net investment income dropped to $0.22 per share from $0.37 in the prior quarter. The company also placed two additional investments on non-accrual status during the quarter.



Still, the portfolio remains heavily tilted toward senior secured lending, with roughly 99% invested in secured debt and an 11% weighted average yield at fair value. Management also maintained its $0.32 quarterly base dividend despite the tougher environment.



For long-term investors, this increasingly looks like a question of whether elevated yields are compensating enough for rising credit risk. If defaults stabilize and rates remain relatively high, GSBD’s double-digit yield could eventually look attractive. But if asset quality keeps deteriorating across private credit, today’s discount may prove justified.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Darling Ingredients and recommends the following options: short July 2026 $55 calls on Darling Ingredients. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.