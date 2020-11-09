BDC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.37, changing hands as high as $38.12 per share. Belden Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.54 per share, with $56.2525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.75.

