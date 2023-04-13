BDC Income ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 29.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD) shows an impressive 29.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Slr Investment Corp (Symbol: SLRC), which makes up 1.64% of the BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,290,012 worth of SLRC, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLRC:
SLRC — last trade: $14.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2022
|Steven Hochberg
|Director
|6,858
|$13.97
|$95,841
|11/11/2022
|Steven Hochberg
|Director
|7,400
|$14.39
|$106,462
|12/02/2022
|Michael S. Gross
|See Remarks
|73,732
|$14.98
|$1,104,199
|12/02/2022
|Bruce J. Spohler
|See Remarks
|73,732
|$14.98
|$1,104,199
|12/06/2022
|Bruce J. Spohler
|See Remarks
|63,687
|$15.02
|$956,321
|12/06/2022
|Michael S. Gross
|See Remarks
|63,687
|$15.02
|$956,321
|03/07/2023
|Bruce J. Spohler
|See Remarks
|152,158
|$15.64
|$2,379,853
|03/08/2023
|Michael S. Gross
|See Remarks
|34,628
|$15.96
|$552,663
|03/08/2023
|Bruce J. Spohler
|See Remarks
|34,628
|$15.96
|$552,663
|03/07/2023
|Michael S. Gross
|See Remarks
|152,158
|$15.64
|$2,379,853
And Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Develo (Symbol: GAIN), the #20 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,018,322 worth of GAIN, which represents approximately 1.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GAIN is detailed in the table below:
GAIN — last trade: $13.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/16/2022
|David A. R. Dullum
|President
|3,000
|$13.06
|$39,182
|02/06/2023
|Walter H. Wilkinson
|Director
|3,661
|$13.96
|$51,108
|03/14/2023
|David A. R. Dullum
|President
|3,000
|$12.84
|$38,520
|03/16/2023
|Rachael Z. Easton
|CFO and Treasurer
|375
|$13.12
|$4,920
