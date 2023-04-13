Markets
BDC Income ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 29.8%

April 13, 2023 — 10:52 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD) shows an impressive 29.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Slr Investment Corp (Symbol: SLRC), which makes up 1.64% of the BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,290,012 worth of SLRC, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLRC:

SLRC — last trade: $14.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2022 Steven Hochberg Director 6,858 $13.97 $95,841
11/11/2022 Steven Hochberg Director 7,400 $14.39 $106,462
12/02/2022 Michael S. Gross See Remarks 73,732 $14.98 $1,104,199
12/02/2022 Bruce J. Spohler See Remarks 73,732 $14.98 $1,104,199
12/06/2022 Bruce J. Spohler See Remarks 63,687 $15.02 $956,321
12/06/2022 Michael S. Gross See Remarks 63,687 $15.02 $956,321
03/07/2023 Michael S. Gross See Remarks 152,158 $15.64 $2,379,853
03/07/2023 Bruce J. Spohler See Remarks 152,158 $15.64 $2,379,853
03/08/2023 Michael S. Gross See Remarks 34,628 $15.96 $552,663
03/08/2023 Bruce J. Spohler See Remarks 34,628 $15.96 $552,663
And Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Develo (Symbol: GAIN), the #20 largest holding among components of the BDC Income ETF (Symbol: BIZD), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,018,322 worth of GAIN, which represents approximately 1.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GAIN is detailed in the table below:

GAIN — last trade: $13.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/16/2022 David A. R. Dullum President 3,000 $13.06 $39,182
02/06/2023 Walter H. Wilkinson Director 3,661 $13.96 $51,108
03/14/2023 David A. R. Dullum President 3,000 $12.84 $38,520
03/16/2023 Rachael Z. Easton CFO and Treasurer 375 $13.12 $4,920

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

