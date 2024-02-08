BDC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.40, changing hands as high as $84.79 per share. Belden Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BDC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.545 per share, with $99.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.61.
