BDC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.93, changing hands as high as $58.00 per share. Belden Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDC's low point in its 52 week range is $45.31 per share, with $68.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.