BDC co-leads fundraise for climate tech start-up Manifest Climate

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The Business Development Bank of Canada has co-led a C$30 million ($23.98 million) funding round for tech start-up Manifest Climate, which helps companies assess and report environmental risk.

Alongside the BDC Capital Women in Technology Venture Fund and Climate Innovation Capital, previous investors in Toronto-based Manifest including OMERS Ventures and Golden Ventures also took part in the Series A raise, the company said .

BDC is a state-backed Canadian lender which supports small and medium-sized businesses.

