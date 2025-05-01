BD Updates FY25 Guidance, Provides Estimated Tariff Impact

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) updated fiscal 2025 guidance including the estimated impact of recently announced tariffs. The company now expects fiscal 2025 revenues to be between $21.8 billion and $21.9 billion compared to its previously issued guidance of $21.7 billion to $21.9 billion. This reflects updated organic revenue growth guidance of 3.0% to 3.5% and an improvement in the estimated impact of foreign currency.

Including an estimated tariff impact of approximately $0.25 for the fiscal year, the company now expects adjusted EPS to be in a range of $14.06 to $14.34, which represents year-over-year growth of approximately 7.0% to 9.1%. Before the impact of tariffs, the company expects adjusted EPS to be consistent with its previously issued guidance of $14.30 to $14.60, which represents growth of 8.8% to 11.0%.

Second quarter earnings totaled $308 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $537 million, or $1.85 per share, last year. Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $5.272 billion from $5.045 billion last year.

Shares of BD are down 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

