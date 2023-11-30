BD Unveils SiteRite 9 Ultrasound System To Improve Clinician Efficiency

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) announced Thursday the launch of a new, advanced ultrasound system designed to improve clinician efficiency.

The SiteRite 9 Ultrasound System, an all-in-one system, delivers enhanced image quality and vessel assessment tools to aid in first attempt IV insertion success.

It helps to improve clinician efficiency when placing peripherally inserted central catheters or PICCs, central venous catheters, IV lines and other vascular access devices.

The system is designed with a user-friendly experience on an updated 15.6-inch touch screen with enhanced image quality. It provides catheter placement tools and technologies to support clinicians during the vascular access device insertion process.

The system includes integrated visualization tools such as the Cue Needle Tracking System to provide nurses with continuous and real-time needle tracking. Further, the Sherlock 3CG+ Tip Confirmation System ensures proper catheter tip navigation and location.

SiteRite 9 also features smart, connected technology such as vessel assessment tools. It automatically detects the vessel, then pair with vessel measurement tools to help clinicians select the appropriate catheter.

Additional system capabilities include patient data look up with information capture, auto-filling capabilities and records transfer to help support clinician workflow.

