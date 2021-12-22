BD Unveils New Retail Partners To Sell BD Veritor At-Home Covid-19 Test Kit

(RTTNews) - BD or Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) said Wednesday that the BD Veritor At-Home Covid-19 Test kit is now available for purchase through retail platforms on Everly Health, Southeastern Grocers, and Winn-Dixie stores.

The company revealed that the test kits could also be purchased on Amazon.com. The "BD Veritor At-Home Covid-19 Test" is the first at-home Covid-19 test that uses a smartphone camera and app to capture and interpret results.

It utilizes the Scanwell mobile app on a smartphone to interpret and provide a digital display of testing results in 15 minutes.

Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie stores are now offering tests to consumers in all in-store pharmacy departments at over 230 grocery store locations.

